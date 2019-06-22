ROH Sets Women’s #1 Contender’s Match For Best in the World TV Taping

– Ring of Honor has announced a new match with Women of Honor title implications for its Best in the World international TV taping. The company announced on Friday that Angelina Love, Jenny Rose, Tasha Steelz and Stella Grey will compete in a Four Corner Survival Match for a shot at Kelly Klein’s championship.

The announcement reads:

A title shot with Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein will be at stake when Angelina Love of The Allure, Jenny Rose, Tasha Steelz and Stella Grey compete in a Four Corner Survival Match at the Best in the World international television taping in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on June 29.

Love is by far the most accomplished of the four competitors, but the six-time former women’s champion has yet to show what she can do in an ROH ring. She is scheduled to make her in-ring debut the night before in a tag match pitting her and Mandy Leon against Klein and Rose at the Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore.

Rose and Klein put aside their past issues with one another to unite against a common enemy in The Allure, but Rose is still as determined as ever to become WOH World Champion. A native of Philadelphia, Rose will have somewhat of a home-field advantage at the 2300 Arena.

We say “somewhat,” because Grey also is from Philadelphia, so she will have her share of supporters as well. A graduate of the ROH Dojo, Grey has only been wrestling for two years, but she’s held her own against veterans such as Klein, Sumie Sakai and Leon.

Steelz, who has had a handful of matches in WOH over the past two years, opened some eyes in March when she and Kris Statlander won a triple threat tag match over Rose and Sakai and the team of Gabby Ortiz and Karissa Rivera.

Which of these four women will survive and earn a shot at the champ?