ROH TV Results 6.22.23: Women’s World Championship Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below for the episode, which aired on HonorClub, per Fightful:

* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander & Lucha Bros def. Serpentico, Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

* Gringo Loco def. Willie Mack

* Trish Adora def. Alyssin Kay

* Kyle Fletcher def. Silas Young

* The Mogul Embassy def. AJZ, Luke Kurtis & Trenton Storm

* Dalton Castle def. Josh Woods

* A vignette aired of Stokely Hathaway talking with The Kingdom. The Kingdom claimed The Infantry talked trash about Hathaway and said that they (The Kingdom) want ROH to be what it used to be.

* In a second vignette, The Infantry spoke with Hathaway and denied The Kingdom’s claims, then asked for a match against them. Hathaway booked the match.

* The Infantry def. The Kingdom

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Blake Christian & Matt Sydal. The Kingdom were interview backstage and went on a rant about Stokely Hathaway. Maria Kanellis called out Trish Adora.

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. August Matthewz & Davey Vega. Stu Grayson & The Righteous cut a promo that showed on the Tron after, saying they wanted Dark Order to bring that kind of violence next week.

* Mark Sterling attempted to make a deal to cancel his match Leila Grey’s match with Diamante, but Diamante said no and that she “did not trust none of Jade Cargill’s bitches”.

* Leila Grey def. Diamante.

* Darius Martin, AR Fox & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen

* Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia def. Rocky Romero. Stokely Hathaway, Pat Buck & Jerry Lynn were the judges.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Chicago Street Fight: Athena def. Kiera Hogan