ROH TV Title Match Set For Friday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

Kyle Fletcher will put the ROH TV Championship on the line Friday at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular show. CMLL announced the lineup for the show, which will see Fletcher defend his title against Atlantis Jr. and more.

The card for the event is as follows:

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Mistico, Volador Jr & Esfinge vs. Ángel de Oro & Los Infernales

* Titan & Templario vs. Star Jr & Ultimo Guerrero

* Skadi, Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard vs. Zeuxis, Persephone & Stephanie Vaquer

* Futuro & Max Star vs. Raider & Vegas

* Micro Sagrado, Chamuel & KeMalito vs. Tengu, Micro Gemelo Diablo I & Micro Gemelo Diablo II