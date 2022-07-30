ROH World Championship Match Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts III

The latest AEW Battle of the Belts will feature Claudio Castagnoli’s first ROH World Championship defense. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Castagnoli will defend his championship against Konosuke Takeshita at the special.

The match is the first announced for the special, which airs on August 6th on TNT. Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to capture the championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor last weekend.