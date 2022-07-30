wrestling / News
ROH World Championship Match Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts III
The latest AEW Battle of the Belts will feature Claudio Castagnoli’s first ROH World Championship defense. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Castagnoli will defend his championship against Konosuke Takeshita at the special.
The match is the first announced for the special, which airs on August 6th on TNT. Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to capture the championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor last weekend.
Hot off his first singles World Title win at #DeathBeforeDishonor, newly crowned @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO puts the title on the line for the first time ever, against rising Japanese star @takesoup at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on Saturday August 6 at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QLtENBq1w2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Possible Future Of WWE NXT With Triple H In Charge of Creative
- Note On Vince McMahon’s $14 Million In Unrecorded Expenses Mentioned In WWE SEC Filing
- Eric Bischoff On Kevin Dunn’s Future With WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Why He Thinks Dunn Will Leave
- WWE Reportedly Hoping to Mend Things With Sasha Banks & Naomi