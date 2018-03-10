ROH World Title Match Set for Supercard of Honor XII

– Ring of Honor released a video of what happened after the company’s 16th Anniversary pay-per-view event went off the air last night on the official ROH Facebook page. And the ROH world title match has now been confirmed for Supercard of Honor XII. You can check out that video below.

After Dalton Castle successfully retained his title against Jay Lethal at the event, Marty Scurll came out and demanded a shot at the ROH world title and said he’s taking Castle’s title. Bully Ray then came out and said Scurll has rightfully earned a title shot.

Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll for the ROH world title was then set for Supercard of Honor XII. The show is set for April 7 at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana during WrestleMania Weekend.