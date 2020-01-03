ROH’s Cary Silkin Launching His Own Podcast

ROH ambassador and former owner Cary Silkin has announced that he will be starting his own podcast called Last Stop Penn Station. The podcast, which is named for the train station that is under Madison Square Garden, will feature stories of his time in wrestling and as working as a ticket broker in Times Square. He will be joined by Ian Riccaboni. You can find the official Facebook page here.

The promotional material notes: Those who only know Cary Silkin through his work revolutionizing professional wrestling in America will be thrilled, entertained, informed, titillated and shocked to learn of his past lives. Of course, when he finishes his Last Stop Penn Station memoir, everybody will get to meet such characters as Freddie The Weeper, Disgustin’ Dustin, Silent Sydney, Pig-Faced Stanley and The Camel. These are the denizens of Broadway, his fellow ticket-scalping street rats who populate Silkin’s past. He carries them all within him today.

Silkin himself, though, is looking towards the future…and that includes a podcast, a youtube station and his continuing involvement with Ring Of Honor, the company he single-handedly brought to prominence as owner and now as ambassador. If it wasn’t for Silkin, how much longer would it have taken such superstars as Samoa Joe, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Daniel Brian, Seth Rollins, Nigel McGuinness, The Young Bucks, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and a multitude of others to reach their potential as current weekly television stars? It was Silkin who propelled them all to national prominence and nurtured their talents during their time at Ring Of Honor.

Now, for the first time, Silkin will come clean on an exclusive weekly basis right here and no subject is off-limits. From his days as publisher of Lucha Libre De Puerto Rico (a San Juan-based wrestling magazine done all in Spanish); from his silent 2003 ROH partnership, sole ownership of the company from 2004 to 2011, and ultimate ambassadorship from 2012 to today upon selling the company to Sinclair Broadcasting, Silkin is a wealth of stories that only he can tell. The man is a wellspring of fascinating stories. From John Belushi to Mick Foley, from Jethro Tull to his Rave Review ticket agency, Silkin is imbued with the kind of rock’n’roll stories that cross all known boundaries. When ROH branched out to cities across America, the U.K. and Japan; when ROH pioneered pay-per-views with a two-year run on HDNet; when ROH, in conjunction with New Japan, sold out Madison Square Garden within hours last year, it was Cary Silkin spearheading such progressively bold moves.

From growing up a nice Jewish boy in Cranford, New Jersey to his dark drug-fueled underground days living and hustling in the French Quarter of New Orleans, every story is worth a telling. Now you’ll hear them all.