Roman Reigns Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns is confirmed to be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE aired an ad during tonight’s Raw that confirmed Reigns will be appearing again on this week’s show.

Reigns made his return to Smackdown on last week’s show and laid out Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa. The lineup for Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX, is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Street Profits vs. DIY

* Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

* Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

* Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Title Celebration

* Roman Reigns targets the Bloodline