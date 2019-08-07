wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Attacker Allegedly Revealed on Smackdown (Video)
– Buddy Murphy revealed Roman Reigns’ attacker on this week’s Smackdown…assuming he’s being honest, of course. On Tuesday night’s episode, Reigns found Murphy at the end of the show and demanded that he reveal who attacked him. Murphy said he didn’t know at first, but when Reigns roughed him up, he said that Rowan was the guy who attacked Reigns on Monday’s episode of Raw.
Of course, there’s always the possibility that the storyline has Murphy lying. But this fits with a report from last week that said Daniel Bryan would be revealed as the person behind the attack, which would lead to a match between the two at Summerslam. That match has yet to be announced.
"I didn't see @WWEDanielBryan… I just saw @ERICKROWAN." – @WWE_Murphy
Could @WWEDanielBryan & @ERICKROWAN be behind the recent attacks on @WWERomanReigns???? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/aFcBglAKp4
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2019
