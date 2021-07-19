Roman Reigns Beats Edge With Seth Rollins’ Aid at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena Returns (Clips)

Roman Reigns is still the WWE Universal Champion thanks to the help of Seth Rollins following Money in the Bank, but he has a new problem: John Cena. Rollins came out twice during the WWE Universal Champion match to cost Edge, who he blamed for “cutting the line” and not getting him the next title shot, during tonight’s show.

The finish came when Edge had speared Reigns and gotten a near-fall. He went for another spear but Rollins hit the apron and Edge kicked him off, which let Reigns spear Edge for the win. After the match, Rollins demanded his title shot from Reigns onto be attacked by Edge. They battled to the back as Reigns’ music played.

Reigns then got a mic and said that now the whole world can acknowledge him, only to have Cena come out to pop the crowd in a huge way. He played the crowd on the stage and then headed into the ring, stepping up to Reigns and giving the “You Can’t See Me” gesture before the show ended.