wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Beats Edge With Seth Rollins’ Aid at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena Returns (Clips)
Roman Reigns is still the WWE Universal Champion thanks to the help of Seth Rollins following Money in the Bank, but he has a new problem: John Cena. Rollins came out twice during the WWE Universal Champion match to cost Edge, who he blamed for “cutting the line” and not getting him the next title shot, during tonight’s show.
The finish came when Edge had speared Reigns and gotten a near-fall. He went for another spear but Rollins hit the apron and Edge kicked him off, which let Reigns spear Edge for the win. After the match, Rollins demanded his title shot from Reigns onto be attacked by Edge. They battled to the back as Reigns’ music played.
Reigns then got a mic and said that now the whole world can acknowledge him, only to have Cena come out to pop the crowd in a huge way. He played the crowd on the stage and then headed into the ring, stepping up to Reigns and giving the “You Can’t See Me” gesture before the show ended.
ON THIS DAY … @EdgeRatedR looks to become a 12-TIME World Champion, and he looks to do it RIGHT NOW LIVE at #MITB!@peacockTV 🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH@WWENetwork 🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/4n0GTNOcOl
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
The calm before The #HeadOfTheTable.#MITB @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/cVLyvOwJUM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Acknowledge. This. Man.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tXy5T5DMH2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Get 👀 on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork … because it's main event time.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VnVERDsvSd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
THE ELECTRICITY ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/hqCJNgVW1R
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
He gets an opportunity, he takes it.#MITB #UniversalTitle @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/9aytpWJ6mm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
A little mid-match counsel needed.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/oqpnflXSoU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
A moment of zen for @WWERomanReigns.#MITB #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5IK3z4AaJ6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
The #HeadOfTheTable @WWERomanReigns is prepared to do this all night long.
It's Reigns vs. @EdgeRatedR for the #UniversalTitle LIVE RIGHT NOW at #MITB!
🦚 https://t.co/6jnWRT2SCo
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/7QJd7xBtK4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
He's starting to feel it.
He's starting to realize.@EdgeRatedR CAN DO THIS. #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/jeEeZLPcKf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Is the next #UniversalChampion just SECONDS away from being crowned?!#MITB #UniversalTitle @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/0JX33QFL9r
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
This is an absolute SLUGFEST for the #UniversalTitle at WWE #MITB! @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/s6nyDi4VkO
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
This could have been DISASTROUS for @EdgeRatedR!#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Aurx2DsyyY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Let the scheming begin…#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/AevVfMUxld
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
THE MYSTERIOS AREN'T GONNA LET IT HAPPEN!#MITB #UniversalTitle @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @WWEUsos @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vlIdytvbbF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
SETH JUST CUT THE LINE.#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERollins @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/C2lummar6N
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
What tricks does @EdgeRatedR have left to pull out? #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/blOmXWVJWb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
"IF IT WASN'T FOR ME, HE'D BE CHAMP!"@WWERollins making it known to @WWERomanReigns… #MITB pic.twitter.com/sqmszdcjvc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
"Now the whole world can acknowledge me."#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4NKtHuD73A
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
IT'S BEEN TOO LONG IS DAMN RIGHT.@JohnCena is HERE AT #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/lieZcdQ3Zr
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
🎺🎺🎺 🎺@JohnCena is BACK!!! 🤯 #MITB pic.twitter.com/QsXF8OxDr2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
THIS. IS. SURREAL.#MITB @JohnCena @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/0XAEOTxcUT
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
What a way to cap off an incredible night.@JohnCena IS BACK!!! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ksEuTJlrJF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on ‘Big Surprise’ Planned by WWE Tonight
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster