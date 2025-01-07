Roman Reigns On John Cena Calling Him The GOAT, Rumored Match With The Rock

Roman Reigns spoke following Raw about John Cena recently calling him the GOAT and rumors of his match with The Rock. Reigns was asked about the topics on the Raw post-show press conference, and you can see highlights below:

On John Cena calling him the GOAT: “Well, I’m an extremely important man with a lot of things to do so I don’t think about these kinds of things. I think John’s also a very smart man and he knows what he’s talking about, he has an inside look. This is a really subjective business and it’s really on the fan and the person who’s speaking on this matter. But my metrics don’t lie.”

On if his rumored match with The Rock is something he’d like to tease out: “I don’t have to tease anything, you guys do it for us. We’re just going to let the Internet do its thing. [Saying yes or no], that would defeat the whole purpose of this. The Internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see.”

