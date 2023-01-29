– Kevin Owens put in a valiant effort, but it was not enough to unseat The Tribal Chief tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. The Undispued Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title during their matchup.

Owens took quite the beating, eating a spear through a barricade and then having his head slammed back on the edge of the steel steps. While Owens was defiant until the end, Reigns picked up the pinfall victory after hitting another spear on Owens.

However, the drama was not over. The Bloodline came together to put a beatdown on Owens. Sami Zayn watched on, clearly conflicted by the group’s actions. After the other members handcuffed Owens to the ropes, Zayn finally intervened before Reigns was going to bludgeon Owens with a chair.

Zayn attempted to talk Reigns down, saying such behavior was beneath him. Reigns agreed, but then presented the chair to Zayn to finish off Owens. Zayn was still conflicted, and Reigns tried to talk Zayn into pulling the trigger. Eventually, Zayn made his choice, turning on Reigns and The Bloodline and slammed the chair into the back of Reigns.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso started beating down Sami Zayn, but it seems Jey Uso was similarly conflicted and disgusted by this whole ordeal. Rather than joining in on the beatdown on Zayn, Jey Uso rejected The Bloodline and walked out of the ring and the Alamodome. A furious Reigns took out his anger on Zayn, continuing to bludgeon him with chair shots.

The Bloodline left the ring, victorious, but now down two members. While Reigns won his match tonight, it appears the cracks in The Bloodline are now starting to show.

You can check out’s 411’s live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event RIGHT HERE. You can view some clips and images of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens from tonight’s show below:

BIG FIGHT FEEL. The Tribal Chief … The Head of the Table … Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns defends against former Universal Champion @FightOwensFight in our main event.#WWETitle #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/A9uv603lid — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Remember that feeling, that atmosphere when icons like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali would make their entrance? That's Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns right now at #RoyalRumble. Acknowledge the champ.@HeymanHustle @SamiZayn #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/mCAgBMJK7T — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 😤

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 💯

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 🐐

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 ☝️@WWERomanReigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion! 🏆#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XLVSdU72QT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023

Sami is trying to stop this from going any further.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gz5uGWH2DG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023

What does Sami do NOW?!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KZUfuELrZl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023

SAMI JUST STRUCK ROMAN WITH THE STEEL CHAIR!!! 🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Oynyxdwu3S — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023