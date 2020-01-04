Roman Reigns Feels Good to Have The Usos Back With Him on Smackdown, Post-Show Comments (Video)

– During last night’s edition of Smackdown, The Usos returned to TV and rescued Roman Reigns from a beatdown after the main event. Following Smackdown, WWE released a post-match interview clip where Jimmy and Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, who are cousins, spoke to Cathy Kelley on the reunion.

Reigns stated, “We’re second cousins, but we’ve been like brothers ever since. The road is tough. The road is tough out here, and when you’re so used to having a certain security blanket, you know, having your family on the road, it can be tricky when you don’t have them. With the split, with you guys going away, with Truth being on the other side, I felt like I’ve been alone, but it felt really good to see you guys here. Not only backstage, everything, man. So, it’s been exciting, but get ready for work, you know what I’m saying?”

Jey Uso responded, “We ready. Hey, we’re ready. We’re ready. Workhorses are right here, we ready.” Jimmy Uso then finished with, “Usos 2020. Roman Reigns 2020. We out.” You can check out that post-show interview clip below.

Roman Reigns, The Usos and Tamina Snuka also commented on the show on Twitter last night. Roman Reigns wrote, “New year. New goals. #RoyalRumble. #WrestleMania. #Smackdown. Through all the craziness, through all the travel, you can never replace the feeling of being with family. Now let’s get them boys wrestling!!! [call me hand emoji] #Bloodline @WWEUsos @TaminaSnuka”

The Usos later tweeted, “Your boys are back. All about family #SmackDown… The Usos are here. #WELCOME”