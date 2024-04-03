Roman Reigns Biography Audience Down For A&E, WWE Rivals Has Slight Increase

PWInsider reports that the Roman Reigns episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends had lower viewership than the week before. That episode covered the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith. Reigns’ episode drew 337,000 viewers, down from last week’s 357,000. In the key 18-49 demo, it was even with an 0.11 rating.

Meanwhile, WWE Rivals was up this week for an episode about The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan. The show had 330,000 viewers, an increase from last week’s episode about The Dudley vs. Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian (320,000). The 18-49 demo rating was even with an 0.10.