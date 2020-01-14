Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode Set For This Week’s Smackdown

– Roman Reigns will get his chance at revenge on Robert Roode this week on Smackdown. WWE announced during Raw that the two will face off in a tables match on this week’s episode of the Blue Brand show.

The match follows on Roode’s return last week, when he attacked Reigns in his return to WWE television and helped King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler take Reigns out. Reigns was put through a table to close the show.

Smackdown takes place on Friday from Greensboro, North Carolina and airs live on USA Network.