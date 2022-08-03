Ronda Rousey Praises Brian Kendrick To Help Promote His School

In a post on Twitter, Brian Kendrick revealed that Ronda Rousey wrote a quote to help promote his wrestling school that launches August 30.

He wrote: “I asked @RondaRousey for a quote to help promote my Aug 30th camp. She said very nice things that made me blush.”

Rousey wrote: “Brian Kendrick taught me literally from day one on how to be a professional wrestler. Within a few months he taught me the fundamentals and intricacies needed to steal the show at the showcase of the immortals. There is no one better to help you build a foundation. If you’re lucky enough to share a ring with the man, shut and listen, cause you’re in the presence of the greatest minds in the history of the industry.”