wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Says She’s Retired
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey is enjoying what she’s referring to as her retirement. The WWE star, who last competed at SummerSlam in a loss to Shayna Baszler, posted to her Instagram account with pictures of her at home with her family. She captioned the photo set:
“‘Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.’ Bernie Lumen”
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update On Cash Wheeler’s Health and FTR Losing Belts On AEW Collision
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Bringing In Big Name Stars To Increase Ratings, Signing Mick Foley
- Details On Reason Behind Recent AEW International Title Changes
- Notes on Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan’s Social Media Comments on WWE