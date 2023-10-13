wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Says She’s Retired

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey is enjoying what she’s referring to as her retirement. The WWE star, who last competed at SummerSlam in a loss to Shayna Baszler, posted to her Instagram account with pictures of her at home with her family. She captioned the photo set:

“‘Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.’ Bernie Lumen”

