Ronda Rousey Thanks Former Ember Moon For Helping Her Train For Royal Rumble

In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey thanked Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, for helping her prepare for the Royal Rumble last Saturday. Athena later confirmed she helped during her Twitch stream.

Rousey wrote: “Thank you for helping me get ready for #RoyalRumble2022 @AthenaPalmer_FG ! If you want her to train you too check out her school Thewrestlingdojo.com”