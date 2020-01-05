wrestling / News
Roppongi 3K Win IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Clips)
– We have new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14. Roppongi 3K captured the titles for a fourth time at the show, defeating Bullet Club members El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori to win the straps. You can see some highlights below via Twitter.
Phantasmo and Ishimori’s reign ends at 203 days, having won the titles from Roppongi 3K at Kizuna Road in June. SHO and YOH are now tied for the second-most runs with the title at four; The Young Bucks hold the record at seven reigns.
Sliding German from @taiji_ishimori! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/r6WszBkJPy
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
.@elpwrestling coming in hot! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/BnfADtjVUp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
Incredible display of power from @njpwShowT! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/Zh4DeFnE5g
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
Come on @njpwShowT and @njpwyohei_k!! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/gpcSTVJVqZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
