Ross Hart Confirms That Natalya Signed New WWE Deal

Ross Hart recently confirmed in an interview that Natalya re-upped with WWE. It was reported back in July that Natalya had signed a new deal after taking part of the summer off from the company, and Hart confirmed the resigning in an interview with Darren Paltrowitz. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if there’s a fourth-generation member of the Hart family in the business: “There is, but I don’t think there’s anything that’s stepped in the ring. I have a couple of fourth-generation nephews, Dallas and Blade, they’re running Dungeon Pro Wrestling, and Bret’s helping out with that somewhat. But they’re not stepping in the ring. They’re promoting shows. I think that’s about it. I have one nephew, Matthew Smith’s son, who’s performing, but I guess he would have been a third-generation star. But now, the fourth-generation, nephews and nieces are having kids, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them grow up and decide to try wrestling.”

On the current generation of Harts providing inspiration for the next: “I think there’s just so much fascination about that and maybe following the footsteps of either their parents or grandparents or uncles and aunts, in the case of Bret and Owen and Ellie’s kids and my nephew Ted and TJ and Harry, of course. So that will be interesting. But right now, I think Harry’s doing really well in Japan, and Natalya just re-signed with the WWE. Ted’s kind of all over the place, he’s wrestling independently I guess.”