Rossy Ogawa Reveals When He Began Talking With WWE

Marigold’s Rossy Ogawa recently revealed that his discussions with WWE began in March of this year. Marigold is working with WWE currently, with IYO SKY set to compete at Marigold Summer Destiny next month against Utami Hayashishita. Ogawa spoke with Tokyo Sports and was asked about when the negotiations began, noting they started in March leading into WrestleMania where he and Giulia met with Triple H.

“It must be because of my relationship with Giulia,” Ogawa said. “They responded to our request. They said that all that was left was to adjust the schedule, and that was only recently cleared up.”

Ogawa also noted that with WWE looking to sign Giulia, WWE gave the green light to send the Damage CTRL member to the Marigold event a “condition in exchange.”