ROW’s Monica Monroe Comments On Booker T Saying Her Name On WWE NXT
Booker T had a flub on WWE NXT when he referred to Blake Monroe as Reality of Wrestling’s Monica Monroe, and the latter Monroe reacted on social media. Tuesday’s show saw the NXT announcer and ROW owner come out to the ring in a pre-opening segment and hyped the matches to the crowd, but when it came to Blake Monroe’s singles debut he mentioned Monica instead.
Monica, who is one-half of the ROW Women’s Tag Team Champions with Gigi Rey, posted to Twitter to write:
“Hi I’m Monica Monroe… living rent free in Booker T’s head. Sending love to my Monroe sister, Blake! #WWENXT”
Hi I’m Monica Monroe… living rent free in Booker T’s head. Sending love to my Monroe sister, Blake! 👋 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pDyrSEvRZ4
— Lady Bird, Monica Monroe (@wrestleladybird) July 23, 2025
