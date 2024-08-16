wrestling / News
Roxanne Perez Says Heel Turn Has Helped Her Battle Imposter’s Syndrome
Roxanne Perez has opened up about dealing with imposter’s syndrome when she first came to WWE and how turning heel helped her combat those self-doubts. Perez spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview and touched on the topic; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On her insecurities coming into NXT: “I think when I first got to the WWE, I didn’t really know exactly who I was. I was still so nervous. I was just starstruck. I finally had my dream job, [but] I felt like just kind of still doubting myself, wondering…am I really able to hold this championship at 20 years old? Am I living up to ‘The Prodigy’ name? And I think I had to just throw all those doubts away, and really make people stop underestimating me.”
On her heel turn giving her a newfound confidence: “When I finally made the switch, and was just like, you know what? I am the Prodigy. I am one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world right now. So I think it’s finally time for me to start knowing who am I and showing everybody who I am… Every single day I’m living my dream, and I feel it just goes to show all the hard work that I put in since I was 13 years old, it’s all paying off. So it’s really cool to experience all the things that I’m experiencing.