Roxanne Perez Puts Away Lola Vice, Retains Women’s Title at NXT Heatwave
Roxanne Perez had to bust out all the stops, but she was able to defeat Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship at Heatwave. Perez defeated Vice at Sunday’s PPV, needing multiple Pop Rocks including one onto the announcer’s table in order to put her challenger away.
Perez’s title reign stands at 93 days, having won it from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.
Can @lolavicewwe become the new #WWENXT Women's Champion? 🔥#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/7d0JzDWKJm
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
The Prodigy has arrived!@roxanne_wwe is ready for battle at #NXTHeatwave 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T44xvDfWmy
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
.@roxanne_wwe is RUTHLESS 👊#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/W92tPVJhq9
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024