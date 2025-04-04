wrestling
Royce Isaacs Challenges Tavion Heights To Match At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
Royce Isaacs has issued a challenge to Tavion Heights to face him at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Isaacs posted a video on Twitter on Friday challenging the WWE NXT star, saying he wanted to “put the final NQCC deer head on my wall” at the event.
While Barnett hasn’t officially confirmed the match, Heights posted to Twitter to respond, writing:
“This ain’t ‘Deer Hunter’ Royce my walls have World Medals, I think I’ll hang your pride next to them when we’re done. I accept.”
Barnett has confirmed, however, that Shayna Baszler will face Konami at the event, which takes place on April 17th and airs live on Triller TV+. The updated lineup is:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika
* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Shayna Baszler vs. Konami
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA
* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA
This ain’t ‘Deer Hunter’ Royce😂 my walls have World Medals, I think I’ll hang your pride next to them when we’re done. I accept. https://t.co/WMTTYLqfYo
— Tavion Heights WWE (@TavionHeights) April 4, 2025
.@k_o_n_a_m_i_ said that her "Dream Match" is to face Shayna Baszler – dreams can come true although @QoSBaszler sees it a little differently…
KONAMI vs "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII
Get your tickets NOW in the link in the comment… pic.twitter.com/gBySOmyUZP
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) April 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Shares Screenshots Of DMs Turning Down Vlad TV Interview, Vlad Responds
- CM Punk Is ‘Excited’ To Main Event Wrestlemania 41, Says He Got Emotional Watching Cody Rhodes’ Entrance
- Details On Plans For First Feud For Rey Fenix on WWE Smackdown
- Heath Slater Blames John Cena For Nexus Match At WWE Summerslam 2010