Royce Isaacs Challenges Tavion Heights To Match At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Royce Isaacs has issued a challenge to Tavion Heights to face him at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Isaacs posted a video on Twitter on Friday challenging the WWE NXT star, saying he wanted to “put the final NQCC deer head on my wall” at the event.

While Barnett hasn’t officially confirmed the match, Heights posted to Twitter to respond, writing:

“This ain’t ‘Deer Hunter’ Royce my walls have World Medals, I think I’ll hang your pride next to them when we’re done. I accept.”

Barnett has confirmed, however, that Shayna Baszler will face Konami at the event, which takes place on April 17th and airs live on Triller TV+. The updated lineup is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Shayna Baszler vs. Konami

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

This ain’t ‘Deer Hunter’ Royce😂 my walls have World Medals, I think I’ll hang your pride next to them when we’re done. I accept. https://t.co/WMTTYLqfYo — Tavion Heights WWE (@TavionHeights) April 4, 2025