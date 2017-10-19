 

wrestling / News

Ruby Riot Not Injured During Taping of This Week’s NXT

October 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ruby Riot

– Despite the way it may have appeared, Ruby Riot was not injured during the taping of this week’s NXT. Riot appeared to have injured her ankle during her match with Ember Moon and Sonya Deville after a top rope crossbody to the floor.

However, as Wrestling Inc notes, Riot was back in the ring two nights later at an NXT house show. She has worked more matches since. WWE has yet to make any comment about Riot being injured.

article topics :

Ruby Riot, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading