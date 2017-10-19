Ruby Riot Not Injured During Taping of This Week’s NXT

– Despite the way it may have appeared, Ruby Riot was not injured during the taping of this week’s NXT. Riot appeared to have injured her ankle during her match with Ember Moon and Sonya Deville after a top rope crossbody to the floor.

However, as Wrestling Inc notes, Riot was back in the ring two nights later at an NXT house show. She has worked more matches since. WWE has yet to make any comment about Riot being injured.