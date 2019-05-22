wrestling / News
Ruby Riott Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Second Surgery Planned
May 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Ruby Riott is going to be out of action for a bit, as she has undergone shoulder surgery. WWE.com announced on Wednesday that Riott underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, which was to fix a bilateral injury to her right shoulder.
The site also reports that Riott will get surgery for the same injury on her left shoulder at some point down the line.
Details on when Riott suffered the injuries are not currently known. She last took to the ring last week on May 17th, working a Fatal Four Way in Cardiff, Wales against Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Tamina for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Riott for a quick and full recovery.
