Ruby Riott Undergoes Second Successful Surgery

August 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ruby Riott

– Ruby Riott has had her second surgery, undergoing the procedure on Tuesday to fix her shoulder. Riott posted to Twitter to note that she underwent the surgery to fix a bilateral injury, as you can see below.

Riott underwent the first surgery back in late May to fix the same issue in her right shoulder. There’s no word on when she might return.

