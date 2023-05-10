Ruby Soho on a Potential Return for Her Sally Stitches Persona

– During a recent interview with Tribe 3 Production, AEW star Ruby Soho discussed a possible return of her Sally Stitches persona in Freelance Wrestling. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I had such a blast at Freelance. When I did Freelance, I had so much fun. Coming up with a different persona at the time to be able to work there was rad. I still have the mask, so there’s a chance. They’re great guys who run it, and I’m very partial to that place because I had just such — the fans were great. They were awesome. They were like us, their punk rock bands, and they have fun at everything. So there’s a chance.”

Sally Stitches was a masked character Ruby Soho utilized on the indie scene before joining WWE later on.