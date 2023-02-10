Rumor Killer On Alleged Reaction to MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF told a story about getting into a car wreck when he was younger and switching seats with his injured girlfriend so she would take the blame. Some places reported that the Nassau Police Department claimed they were “flooded” with over 300 phone calls. The reports stated that the police department would investigate but believed it was “a fictional story on a television show.”

However, it appears this didn’t happen.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi noted on Twitter that he called the Nassau Police Department and they didn’t know what he was talking about. However he noted some sources say there is “some truth” to the original story.

He wrote: “Not to break kayfabe, but I contacted the Nassau County (N.Y.) PD and reports that hundreds of people have called about the MJF promo from AEW don’t seem to be true. The public information officer didn’t know what I was talking about and said such calls would go to his office. I’ve heard from several people who have said there is truth to the original story. Either way, it was a phenomenal, sinister, disturbing promo by MJF and the question of whether something is real or not is what wrestling is all about. So, huge win for him and AEW.”

