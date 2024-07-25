Rumor Killers On Recent Alleged CM Punk-WWE Contract Negotiations

PWInsider reports that CM Punk and WWE are currently negotiating a new contract, however there are rumors about the situation that are false. The first is that Punk was signed to a short-term deal and is negotiating a longer deal. That is not true, as WWE sources confirmed that Punk was signed to a three-year deal back in November. This would keep him there until November 2026, unless time is added on for his absence due to injury.

There were also reports that Punk was trying to get a deal similar to Bret Hart’s in the 90s, that would keep him there for 20 years. However, Punk did not approach WWE about negotiations for this latest deal. The two sides are discussing a new contract after WWE approached Punk. Sources noted that WWE wants to get Punk for a “bigger” deal. When asked why, the source replied: “New world. Huge numbers. Merch and socials.“