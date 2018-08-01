wrestling / News
Rumored Reason WWE Keeps Adding to Their Large Roster
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via sportskeeda.com), Dave Meltzer spoke about why WWE keeps signing talent when they already have such a large roster…
“ It’s just that they want to keep people that have potential, away from other companies. And if you’re a good athlete or something, you know, they want to give a lot of people a chance if they’ve got the right look and the right athletic ability.”