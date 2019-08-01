Rumors On Identity Of Roman Reigns’ Attacker And Summerslam Opponent (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

On this past Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, Roman Reigns was attacked by a mysterious assailant who caused some scaffolding to fall on him. While he escaped unharmed, the identity of his attacker was not revealed. There were some online who believed it was Buddy Murphy based on circumstantial evidence, while others claimed Samoa Joe since the two have been feuding on TV.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the attacker was actually Daniel Bryan and this will lead to a match between Reigns and Bryan at Summerslam. It is believed that this will also explain why Daniel Bryan has not said anything about his ‘career-altering announcement’ in spite of it being promoted for weeks.