Rusev Stands Up For Lana After Someone Bashes Her On Twitter
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
Lana recently posted a video of herself dancing to Twitter, which came from her TikTok. Someone on Twitter apparently didn’t like that, as they left a nasty comment in her replies. Miro, the former Rusev, stood up for his wife and took shots at the person.
He wrote: “This is a father and his lovely little child. What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name.”
Ur just an annoying cunt, we shud call u thrush
— carl wilson (@catta6) July 1, 2020
This is a father and his lovely little child. What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name https://t.co/GpKJGhVQGR
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 1, 2020
