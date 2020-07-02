wrestling / News

Rusev Stands Up For Lana After Someone Bashes Her On Twitter

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rusev WWE

Lana recently posted a video of herself dancing to Twitter, which came from her TikTok. Someone on Twitter apparently didn’t like that, as they left a nasty comment in her replies. Miro, the former Rusev, stood up for his wife and took shots at the person.

He wrote: “This is a father and his lovely little child. What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name.

