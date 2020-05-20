RUSH and Rocky Romero File For New Trademarks

PWInsider reports that RUSH has applied to trademark the phrase ‘LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE’ for the the following:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

Meanwhile, Rocky Romero has applied to trademark ‘ROCKY ROMERO’ and ‘CHICO EL LUCHADOR’ for:

-G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts.

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.