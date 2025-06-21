Rush and Dralistico Reportedly Want To Work With CMLL, Tried To Get AEW To Make It Happen

As previously reported, The Beast Mortos worked AEW Grand Slam Mexico, with Tony Khan personally asking for CMLL to unban him from their shows. Due to animosity between AAA and CMLL, any talent that previously worked for AAA has been banned from working for CMLL or on shows with CMLL talent in the past. CMLL has been more relaxed on that in recent years, including when Mistico teamed with Penta and Rey Fenix at AEW Forbidden Door.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush and Dralistico also wanted Tony Khan to try to convince CMLL to work with them after their previous bans. Rush left CMLL in 2019 to work ROH Death Before Dishonor over CMLL’s 86th Anniversary show. CMLL claimed at the time that they fired Rush and Dragon Lee instead of them choosing to leave. Dralistico was playing Mistico at the time, but left CMLL in 2021 to join AAA with his brothers.

Reportedly, Dralistico left on friendlier terms and has been fine with respecting CMLL’s wishes, even if he wanted to work for AEW in Arena Mexico. That said, Rush and Dralistico have been trying to get AEW to help them lift the ban so Dralistico can have a feud with Mistico. CMLL allegedly isn’t interestesd in either one of them, and especially doesn’t want to work with Rush. They blame him for other companies negotiating with their talent and offering better deals and more money.