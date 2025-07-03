Ryan Nemeth Had No Idea Jeff Hardy Was Returning To TNA Wrestling Last Year

Jeff Hardy returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time in five years at Against All Odds last year. In an interview with Cut Pro Wrestling, Ryan Nemeth spoke about his reaction to the moment and said that he had no idea that Hardy was going to be there.

He said: “There was some riff raff after the main event with The System and I ran in there and was trying to help defend Matt Hardy’s honor and The System took us all down. I’m sitting there in the ring, and this is one of those moments where people say, ‘It’s all pre-planned, everyone knows what’s going to happen.’ I didn’t know this. I’m sitting in the ring and I heard [Jeff Hardy’s music]. The crowd is going nuts. I go, ‘Is Jeff Hardy here? What the fuck.’ I looked at someone else, who was also knocked down, and it seemed like everyone in the ring was like, ‘What?’ Maybe someone knew. Probably Matt Hardy knew, but I didn’t know. The place was going crazy. On the drive back I was like, ‘That was the coolest fucking thing I’ve ever been a part of.’ I was just knocked out in the ring, but when that music hit and the crowd popped up, I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ I could feel it through my whole body. I was shaking. It was crazy.”