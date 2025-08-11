wrestling / News
Sabu Documentary Gets September Bow On Kinema
Joe Clarke’s new documentary on Sabu has set a launch on Kinema next month. Clarke sent 411 a press release announcing that Sabu will bow on September 15th on the virtual cinema platform.
The documentary released its trailer back in May, and you can see it below. The film is described as follows:
Following Sabu’s journey to his final match, the film traces his storied upbringing under the influence of The Sheik, through the electrifying days of ECW, to the closing chapter of his in-ring career. Along the way, Sabu reflects on his evolution as a performer and the extreme style that defined his legacy.
From personal challenges and career-threatening injuries to moments of triumph, SABU gives an unflinching look at the realities of professional wrestling, the chaos, artistry, and physical toll of a career that blurred the line between performance and sacrifice.