Sadie Gibbs On Her In-Ring Return Plans, Aiming For October

Sadie Gibbs recently came out of retirement, and she gave an update on when she plans to return to the ring. Gibbs retired in 2021 but announced her plans to return last month, and she spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview in which she talked about when she’s targeting her return plans. You can check out highlights below:

On her in-ring return status: “At the moment, I’ve got one match lined up, which is November, and that’s in Germany. So yeah, I was their DWA Champ for a while. I’m not sure, we’ve got one person in mind who it’s gonna be with, and she’s also from Germany, and she’s a very good wrestler. I’ve watched her a long time. We’ll see if anything comes clear because that’s a long way off, but like I said, it’s getting the gear made. Once that’s all in my hands, it will all feel real.”

On if she’s open for bookings: “Definitely, from the end of August. Mid-September to August. I am hoping to have all my gear and everything. It’s a lot to get done and a lot to do. [I] definitely want to be in the ring by October.”