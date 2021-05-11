Sadie Gibbs Explains Her Decision To Retire From Wrestling, Talks Battling Health Issues

In a recent interview on 5 Star Wrestling Revolution, Sadie Gibbs, who announced her retirement from wrestling in late April, explained her decision to walk away and the reasoning behind it. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Sadie Gibbs on her decision to retire from wrestling: “With the uncertainty of the world, I just decided to put all my eggs into [the fitness] basket. Since making that choice, as hard as it was, I’ve just been waiting around and staring at a door that’s been closed. I’m not about that. That’s the reason for the announced retirement, just to close that door fully and get on with my life and the way it’s going at the moment. Who knows, I did just reach the peak of my career and it did get cut short. That is gutting, but you can’t sit and stare at a closed-door for too long, especially when you’re getting other opportunities in an area that fulfills you.”

On how health issues prevented her from training: “I was starting to have seizures in 2020, probably just traveling a lot with the States. I had three seizures in the year and I just kept ignoring it, just thinking it was training and working a lot. It turned out, I had a massive cyst on my ovary that was causing all sorts of health issues. I had endometriosis. So, I haven’t been training like I usually trained.”

On potentially returning to the ring in the future: “I think a lot of people are hoping I come back, which you never know in the future. I did love AEW. For me, that was where I wanted to finish up my career. I wanted to excel in that and go far with AEW. You never know, something may open, but the directions I want to go in, I need to focus on that.”