Salina De La Renta Announces That She’s Pregnant At MLW Anniversary ’24

Salina De La Renta is pregnant, announcing the news at MLW Anniversary ’24. De La Renta revealed the news on Saturday’s show, shocking her kayfabe father Cesar Duran.

De La Renta posted to Twitter on Sunday to prove that it’s not just a storyline, writing:

“For those of y’all saying that I’m faking my pregnancy…. Enjoy debunking this one. #5Months.”

They’re wondering who’s the father, but one y’all can know for sure is that it’s not yours. @MLW pic.twitter.com/lgK0sLEbEs — Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) June 23, 2024