Salina De La Renta Announces That She’s Pregnant At MLW Anniversary ’24

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Salina de la Renta Image Credit: MLW/YouTube

Salina De La Renta is pregnant, announcing the news at MLW Anniversary ’24. De La Renta revealed the news on Saturday’s show, shocking her kayfabe father Cesar Duran.

De La Renta posted to Twitter on Sunday to prove that it’s not just a storyline, writing:

“For those of y’all saying that I’m faking my pregnancy…. Enjoy debunking this one. #5Months.”

