wrestling / News
Salina De La Renta Named Creative Director Of MLW’s Women’s Division
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
Salina de la Renta has a new role in MLW, being named as Creative Director of the women’s division. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that de la Renta has been named to the position, making her responsible for the division’s booking going forward. This comes after a report on Friday that she had been producing many of the division’s pre-tapes and has had a major creative impact on the division since November.
De la Renta will continue her on-camera work as well, wher e she is feuding with Cesar Duran.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Says ‘Standards & Practices’ Have Issues With His Language On WWE TV
- Booker T On Why He Turned Down Buff Bagwell Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT