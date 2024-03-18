Salina De La Renta Named Creative Director Of MLW’s Women’s Division

Salina de la Renta has a new role in MLW, being named as Creative Director of the women’s division. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that de la Renta has been named to the position, making her responsible for the division’s booking going forward. This comes after a report on Friday that she had been producing many of the division’s pre-tapes and has had a major creative impact on the division since November.

De la Renta will continue her on-camera work as well, wher e she is feuding with Cesar Duran.