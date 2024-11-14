wrestling / News

Salina De La Renta & Jovan Fresco Announce Birth Of Child

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Salina De La Renta MLW Lucha Apocalypta Image Credit: MLW

Salina De La Renta & Jovan Fresco are parents, announcing the birth of their child on Thursday. The MLW star and her partner posted to Instagram to announce the news, as you can see below.

De La Renta’s pregnancy was worked into her storyline in MLW, including her water breaking at the Lucha Apocalypta show over the weekend.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

