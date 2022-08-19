Sam Gradwell Gone From NXT UK, Teoman Confirms Exit

As reported yesterday, a large chunk of the NXT UK roster have been released from the WWE, following news that the brand will go on hiatus. There will be a final show, Worlds Collide, next month before a relaunch as NXT Europe in 2023. One of those listed as released was Teoman, whose profile was moved to the alumni section. In a post on Twitter, he confirmed that he’s now available for bookings.

He wrote: “The best version of myself is now available for Worldwide bookings.”

Meanwhile, another name has been moved to the alumni section, as Sam Gradwell is no longer with the company. He likewise confirmed his release on Twitter.

He wrote: “Honestly, you should SEE what I’ve become. Abnormal intelligence, maximum testosterone, high bone density. September 23rd, I’m a free agent.”

Here’s the updated list of talent gone from the brand:

* Flash Morgan Webster

* Mark Andrews

* Dave Mastiff

* Ashton Smith

* Jack Starz

* Millie McKenzie

* Amale

* Sha Samuels

* Nina Samuels

* Primate

* Rohan Raja

* Dani Luna

* Sid Scala

* Eddie Dennis

* T-Bone

* Teoman

* Xia Brookside

* Saxon Huxley

* Amir Jordan

* Sam Gradwell