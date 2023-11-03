Samantha Starr Says NWA Reality Show Has Been Filming For Nearly a Year

Samantha Starr has confirmed reports of an NWA reality show, noting that the series has been worked on for nearly a year. It was reported in October that Billy Corgan had signed a deal with The CW for two shows, NWA Powerrr and a reality show going behind the scenes of the company.

Corgan, who previously said that he’d signed a deal with a “top 20 network,” won’t confirm any details about at this time. But Starr did note in an appearance on Perched On The Top Rope that the reality show is a thing, though she did not say anything about the network it will be on.

“For myself and the rest of the roster, we have been plugging and pushing and trudging along on YouTube and using FITE TV for our pay-per-views,” she said (per Fightful). “But for this nationwide and in some cases worldwide platform, it is a huge opportunity to put the NWA on the map and compete with the top companies in the world.”

She continued, “So for myself, I am over the moon excited. We’ve got the reality show that we’ve been filming off and on for almost a year now, and then we also have the wrestling platform as well. So huge things coming from NWA in the very near future.”