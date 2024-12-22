Sambus’ AEW Christmas Collision Review 12.21.24  

Good evening, all! Boy, the Continental Classic has really stepped up a notch lately, right? After the Briscoe/Fletcher banger last week, Darby and Ospreay tore it up this past Wednesday, and that momentum looks to roll on tonight, as we have the next instalment of Ospreay vs Ricochet. I can’t see two straight losses for Ospreay, and they’ve played up on social media that this one won’t go to a draw like their last encounter, with Ospreay challenging Ricochet to just throw bombs at each other in the last minute if they get there. Intriguing!

Elsewhere, we’re chock-a-block full of Continental Classic action, with Benjamin vs Garcia, Briscoe vs Mortos, and Darby vs Castagnoli rounding things out. Plus, Adam Cole and MJF go face-to-face one week before their encounter at World’s End. Phew, we are LOADED tonight.

So without further ado, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is now time….for Christmas Collision! LET’S GO.

Location: New York, NY

Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ian Riccaboni is in the ring with Big Justice and Big Boom AJ to introduce the show. AJ says Adam Cole will be bringing the BOOM tonight. Ian Riccaboni hypes the Blue League, and AJ thinks Briscoe will bring the BOOM. AJ says you picked the right night to check out the Gold League tonight too, as Ospreay and Ricochet will bring the BOOM. Ohhhh we’re kicking things off in style as Ospreay makes his way out for our opening contest.

[Continental Classic – Gold League] Ricochet vs Will Ospreay

The Hammerstein Ballroom is already on its feet for this one. Ospreay is the clear favorite according to the fans’ chanting. Ricochet spills to the floor and Ospreay does his rebound off the ropes pose to signify dominance. Big boos for Ricochet as he steps back inside the ring. Tijeras from Ospreay, Ricochet cartwheels out of it, but Ospreay meets him with an armdrag takeover. Ricochet repeats this, and then dumps Ospreay in the corner before taking him out on the outside with a no-hands dive. Ricochet with a senton from the ropes back inside the ring, struts a little, and gets a 2 count.

Ricochet tries to keep Ospreay grounded, hits a leg lariat for 2. German attempt reversed, Ospreay to the apron and hits the Phenomenal Forearm for 2. Chops from Ospreay, Ricochet goes for a hurracanrana, Ospreay reverses into the Styles Clash but Ricochet avoids it. Ricochet cartwheels onto the shoulders, drops down, no Ospreay reverses into the STYLES CLASH! 1, 2, NO.

They head to the apron, Ospreay on Ricochet’s shoulders, Death Valley Driver on the apron! And Ricochet hits a Shooting Star Press to the floor! Back in the ring, springboard 450 connects, 1, 2, NO. Sunday Bloody Sunday, 1, 2, no. Spirit Gun attempt avoided, Ospreay tries for a powerbomb, nope, stundog millionaire connects. Ricochet with a cutter! Another DVD connects. Ospreay back up for the HIDDEN BLADE. Both men are down.

Both men back to their feet now, going toe to toe. Ospreay starts to mount some momentum, tries the butterfly but Ricochet pushes him back into Stephon Smith. Storm Driver by Ospreay for the visual pin, but the referee is down. Ospreay goes up top, Ricochet pushes the ref into the ropes to crotch Ospreay. SPIRIT GUN. 1, 2, 3! Oh shit!

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 14:27

Rating: ***3/4 – These guys can do this in their sleep, and of course this was a ton of fun. Great to see Ricochet fully embracing some heelish tendencies, leading to the cheap victory. Did NOT see Ospreay losing twice in 4 days.

YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM!

*And yes, that means Adam Cole, not the Costco Guys again. Cole makes his way to the ring to address MJF. Cole takes a mic but simply stares at the entrance way.

Security make their way out, and MJF strolls out behind them, with these security guys appearing to be his own private security. Cut his music, cut his music. MJF says he’s frustrated because he’s had to act like he’s Cole’s biggest enemy, but Cole was the one who turned on him. Cole clearly has bigger enemies – spray tanner, a gust of breeze, maybe even a cavity…because MJF heard his dentist isn’t seeing him anymore. OHHHH SHOTS FIRED!

MJF wants to shoot straight. Cole was nothing more than his cute little sidekick when he was champ, but the sad truth is Cole had plenty of opportunities, but when it comes to Cole being All Elite, he blew it. MJF says he used to be Adam Cole Bay Bay, but now he’s looking like a crack baybay.

Cole asks if that was his last line? Cole can come back with all these childish one-lines, like how he’s had two surgeries on that hairline, or how he pulled strings to get his girl hired, but he won’t do that because that’s cheap. He’s not like him, they are nothing alike, and that’s why their friendship was ruined. In every company Cole has worked for, he’s the longest reigning champ. He’s fought for his life in this very building. Does he have regrets, sure. But he does not regret turning his back on MJF. MJF does that too, Cole just did it better, and he knows it. Cole says MJF is terrified of having anyone near to him, because he sees it as a weakness. He knew he’d be the one to turn on him – YOU’RE GODDAMN RIGHT. MJF says last year at World’s End, he had every intention of turning on Cole, Cole just got lucky.

Cole was just a pawn to MJF. Eventually, MJF did start to care about it…however, that’s when Cole became a liability. When he jumped off the ramp and exploded his ankle, he became a distraction. Last year at World’s End was a fluke, he ain’t the devil, he just beat the devil to it. MJF will end his world on December 28th.

Cole decides to end this face to face too, and he strikes MJF in the face. Security get involved to break it up, and MJF takes advantage, knocking Cole down. MJF has the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but here comes the Undisputed Kingdom to run him off. MJF heads up the ramp and says this ends at World’s End.

*Lexy Nair is with Kris Statlander backstage. Kris tried to make amends with Willow, but Kris says that’s between them. Statlander has her eyes set on the TBS title, and says she had a downward spiral which began when she lost the TBS title. If she can win it back, maybe she can right some of her wrongs. Mercedes doesn’t have an opponent for World’s End, so why doesn’t Statlander fill in the gap? Statlander throws out the challenge and waits for Mone to let her know.

*Lexy Nair is with Orange Cassidy, asking about the four-way at World’s End. OC says the other opponents can’t really have a conversation, so he just needs to listen. Moxley can run and hide, but he has nowhere to go when that bell rings next Saturday. Those 3 can remove Moxley from the equation, and then those three can fight for the championship…just something to think about.

Kris Statlander vs Penelope Ford

Statlander roughly pulls Ford out of the corner and hits a shoulder block. Stalling vertical suplex, but Ford counters into a rear naked choke. Statlander works out of that back into the vertical suplex, and gets a 2. Statlander gets Ford on her shoulders, ascends the buckles, but Ford shakes out of it and hits a blockbuster off the middle rope for 2. Ford follows up with some double knees on the apron as we head to PIP. Ford throws Statlander to the floor and drives her back-first into the ring apron, before whipping her into the steel steps, getting a 2 count upon returning to the ring.

Clothesline from Ford, 1, 2, no. She drives her knee into the back, Statlander rolls out and hits a scoop slam. Drop toe hold into the ropes from Ford, Statlander comes back with a shotgun dropkick to send Ford to the outside. Back in the ring, spinning Fisherwoman’s gets a 2 for Statlander. Running uppercut in the corner, Ford gets a Northern Lights bridging suplex for 2. Handspring back elbow is CAUGHT, German attempt, Ford with a stunner. Poisonrana from Penelope Ford, 1, 2, NO. Ford up top, moonsault misses, and Stat is right there with a deadlift German! One more. Staturday Night Special inverted piledriver gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Time: 8:58

Rating: **3/4 – Perfunctory stuff for the most part, but it picked up significantly towards the end, with Ford showing some good offense in the closing minute.

*Post-match, the music of the CEO hits! Mercedes Mone makes her way out in some Santa-esque gear. After the year she’s had, she was going to take World’s End off. But since it’s the holiday season, she’ll happily beat Kris for a second time. She will show her that Mone changes everything and will show that she is the greatest TBS champion of all time.

*Back from the break, and the Costco Guys are back. AJ says Christmas Collision is going to bring the BOOM…and here comes Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree!

Jericho asks if AJ has a permit to be here tonight. He certainly didn’t run it past him. Do you know who he is? Big Justice says he knows who he is, he’s a jackass. Jericho says if jackass means the king of New York, then he’s the biggest jackass in the city. Jericho says he speaks for everyone when he says they don’t want the Costco Guys here, they don’t have a Costco in NY, they shop at Bodegas. This is the Hammerstein Ballroom, the house that Jericho built. They don’t have time for guys who wear bandit masks, who guys who wanna scissor…

And that brings out Anthony Bowens, who marches straight past Jericho. Bowens doesn’t know why, but Jericho caught his attention. Why doesn’t Jericho do what he advised in the past and SHUT THE HELL UP. Big Bill says when a man tries to silence another man, he’s probably afraid of the truth.

BIG BILL chants in the Hammerstein.

Bowens knows that this is Christmas Collision in New York City. So why doesn’t Chris walk his ass to the ring and get it whipped by the Scissor King. Jericho says…not tonight. The Learning Tree head backstage.

Big AJ says Bowens will eventually get his chance to bring the – no, Bowens cuts him off, and instead they scissor, with Big Justice and AJ still getting the BOOM line in.

*Lexy Nair is with Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. Taya says anyone can get some…and Toni Storm stumbles into shot, pleased to meet everyone. Deonna knows who she is, and doesn’t know what sick shit Toni is up to, so why doesn’t Toni face Taya Valkyrie at Dynamite and they can sort this all out. Storm is grateful for the opportunity.

[Continental Classic – Blue League] Shelton Benjamin vs Daniel Garcia

Benjamin and Garcia go at it immediately as Garcia enters the ring. Body slams from Benjamin, Irish whip into the corner, and he tosses Garcia to the floor. Benjamin takes full control, throwing Garcia into the steel steps before returning him to the ring. Clothesline, some shots in the corner, big boot from Benjamin gets 2. Benjamin grounds Garcia with a headlock, Garcia comes back but receives a German.

Another German from Benjamin, both men to the apron, Benjamin looks to German Garcia to the floor, but Garcia knocks him off. Garcia dives off the apron, Benjamin catches him with an Exploder on the floor! Garcia comes back, mounted punches against the guard rail, and he takes a run up, nailing the dropkick. Benjamin with a lariat, heading back into the ring to let Garcia fall to the count out. He’s back in the ring at 6, catching Benjamin with a dragon screw through the ropes. One more German from Benjamin, misses a rising knee, and Garcia rolls through into the Dragon Tamer! Center of the ring! Benjamin rolls through into a modified STF, but Danny won’t tap, and he reaches the ropes…no, Benjamin drags him back. Rollup for 2! Thrust kick from Benjamin knocks Garcia flat on his back. 1, 2, no. JACKKNIFE FROM GARCIA, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Time: 12:12

Rating: *** – Decent match, nothing too crazy, but we built towards a pretty climactic finish.

*Bobby Lashley runs out to attack Garcia from behind. REACH FOR THE SKY! Mark Briscoe heads out with a steel chair, but security come out to hold him back. SWERVE STRICKLAND with a Swerve Stomp off the top rope out of nowhere! Swerve is in the middle of the ring now, side by side with Daniel Garcia. Prince Nana gives us the Whose House deal.

Swerve takes the mic and says he promised he would get his hands on Bobby Lashley by the end of 2024, and he delivered. WHOSE HOUSE?!

[Continental Classic – Blue League] Mark Briscoe vs The Beast Mortos

They tee off as the bell rings, with Briscoe mounting the offense, trading corner clotheslines. Uppercut from Mortos, flying forearm from Briscoe, backslide for 2. Quick pinfall attempts from both men, both getting 2s. Shoulder block from Mortos takes Briscoe down, goes for a monkey flip but Briscoe dumps him to the outside. Back in, spear from Mortos connects. Low dropkick to the inside thigh, cover, 1, 2, no. They trade chops and slaps, before Mortos stands on the chest of Briscoe.

Neck crank gets another 2 count for Mortos. Mortos drives both knees into the chest and throat in the corner, but Briscoe battles back. Nope, headbutts from Mortos keep him in control. Mortos charges, misses a knee in the corner and spills to the floor. Briscoe with a dropkick through the ropes and the senton suicida through the ropes as well! Briscoe grabs a chair, sets it up as platform, but Mortos grabs the leg. Both men on the apron, DVD attempt from Briscoe is blocked. BRISCOE WITH A GERMAN ON THE APRON!

Briscoe ascends the buckles…twisting somersault plancha takes out Mortos on the floor! And he follows up with the chair-assisted tope con hilo. Up top once more, Froggy Bow is met by knees! Tilt-a-whirl into an Argentine backbreaker for Mortos. Powerbomb to the knee! Pop-up Samoan Drop, 1, 2, NO. Briscoe looks for the Jay Driller, back body drop escape from Mortos. Briscoe with a DVD, back up top for the Froggy Bow, connects this time. 1, 2, no. Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow once more. Jay Driller! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Time: 11:35

Rating: ***1/2 – More greatness from Mark Briscoe who continues to excel in the C2. Mortos was no slouch either, and this was just a good time for all.

*Julia Hart speaks backstage, referencing Jamie Hayter. She gave her all the warnings, so she’s not sure why Jamie called her sneaky and baseless. Are her tricks too much for her? We’ll find out at Fight for the Fallen on January 1st. Julia Hart vs Jamie Hayer is official.

*Alex Marvez is with Mariah May, and May says Papa Rosa will be ringside for their match…but here comes Thunder Rosa to attack May. May shakes her off and calls her a crazy bitch. Rosa says she’s not done with her…and they make their way to ringside.

Rosa takes Mariah out from behind and whips her into the steps. Rosa grabs a steel chair, tries to smack May in the head with it, but May escapes and security come to break it all up. Thunder Rosa hoists the Women’s World title aloft as we get some final hype for the Tijuana Street Fight next week.

[Continental Classic – Gold League] Darby Allin vs Claudio Castagnoli

Darby takes out Castagnoli during his entrance with a suicide dive! They fight up the ramp, where Castagnoli dumps Darby on his back. Claudio presses Darby, Allin escapes and sends Claudio into the truss. Darby climbs up the trusses….crossbody off the entrance truss!

Both men make it into the ring, and the bell rings, where Castagnoli catches Darby with a pop-up uppercut and gets a 2. Giant Swing! Big time revolutions for the Hammerstein, and even speeds up after 30 seconds! Darby gets tossed to the outside like a sack of spuds as we head to commercial. Claudio heads out after him, hoists Darby up and drives him into the guard rail. Again, now tossing him back-first into the barricade, and Darby’s back is still taped up from the Coffin Drop on the apron from Wednesday.

Returning to the ring, Claudio works over Darby in the corner. Darby goes for a Coffin Splash, Castagnoli catches him, but Allin evades. Suicide dive to the outside, and again on the other side of the ring. Darby ascends the ropes, Coffin Drop from the top to Castagnoli on the floor! Darby latches on a sleeper, Castagnoli walks with Darby on his back, and dives backwards through the timekeeper’s table.

Back in the ring, Allin gets a crossbody for 2. Code Red reversed, Claudio with a double stomp…and he deadlifts Allin up and body slams him over the top rope to the floor below. Claudio drives the spine of Darby into the ringpost and drags the limp body over near the steps, before swinging him head-first into the steel! In the ring, lariat connects, 1, 2, no.

Cross-arm hold by Claudio, Darby counters into a Code Red! 1, 2, no. Allin up top, Claudio catches him with an uppercut and heads up with him. Superplex, no Darby reverses and gets a reverse DDT off the top! Back up, Coffin Drop is met by knees. Cross-arm powerbomb from Castagnoli, 1, 2, NO. Claudio remonstrates with the referee on that one, then delivers another cross-arm powerbomb. 1, 2, no. Castagnoli goes under the ring and pulls out a steel chair. The ref grabs it from him, but Claudio has brass knucks! He clocks Darby with them for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Time: 11:16

Rating: ***1/2 – Darby did Darby things, taking ungodly punishment as usual, and Castagnoli got to look like a beast. Claudio wouldn’t normally resort to tactics like that to ensure the win, getting over just how much Darby has got under the skin of the Death Riders. Castagnoli and Ricochet are now joint with 9 points.

Ospreay heads down to the ring and grabs the brass knucks, but Castagnoli high-tails it out through the crowd. Ospreay checks on Darby as tonight’s broadcast comes to a close. Good night, everyone – see you next Saturday for World’s End! Have a great Christmas!