Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 02.08.25  

Heeeey, happy Saturday! Theo Sambus on hand, ready for AEW to cook up the goods for us tonight, with a three-way tag team match between Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia & 2point0, and Shane Taylor Promotions, bringing together their little TV feud from the last few weeks. We’ve also got Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher in store for us, and Bandido makes his in-ring return against the Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith. And let’s face it, entertainment of the night is surely going to be the Harley Cameron Concert! Bring it on.

Location: Houston, TX

Venue: Fort Bend County Epicenter

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live, straight into the COLD OPEN PROMOS! Mark Briscoe knows Fletcher’s type, who can’t handle his own business. Bring the whole family, Briscoe will knock them all down. We go to Kyle Fletcher who is on a mission tonight, and while the Family are all here, Fletcher has got this on his own.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel run down the card, and a security guard is thrown into the shot! The camera pans and it’s Marina Shafir! Jon Moxley follows closely behind her, and Mox grabs a mic, entering the ring. Moxley says the show starts when he says it starts. He’s getting a little sick of the Rated R Superstar. Copeland wants a shot at the AEW World champion? Thinks he can throw his weight around? Well Cope has no power here. Moxley has a thousand reasons why he won’t give Copeland a title shot. But he’ll stick with just one…he doesn’t like Copeland. Cope doesn’t know a single thing about this place, about being AEW champion, so he can take that challenge and stick it up his ass. If he wants a fight though, they can do it anywhere. Maybe next week in Australia on Collision? We get the graphic, Death Riders vs Cope & Jay White is official. Moxley says maybe he’ll break Copeland’s neck again, and this time it won’t be something he comes back from.

Moxley exits the ring and heads back through the crowd.

New music for the Undisputed Kingdom (for Strong and O’Reilly at least) before Cole’s usual music hits.

Undisputed Kingdom vs Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs Shane Taylor Promotions

It’s Strong and Taylor to start, and Strong can’t get a side headlock, with Shane just shoving him off. Enziguri in response, O’Reilly tags in and the UK double team Taylor, but he comes back with a clothesline to both men. The Infantry with quick tags for some double teaming in the corner, Bravo covers for 1. Daddy Magic tags in in place of O’Reilly, and they bicker until Bravo shoves them into each other. Parker in, drop toe hold from Menard, elbow drop from Parker. Cole in, pump kick and Daddy Magic puts on a headset for some mid-match commentary.

Cole tags Garcia in, and he delivers the 10 count punches to both members of the Infantry. Taylor in, duking it out with Garcia. Dean with a cutter over the apron on Garcia, and Bravo follows up with an axe handle, with Taylor following suit with a leg drop on the apron. It all breaks down on the outside, until Garcia and Bravo make their way back into the ring. Chop by Taylor to Garcia, which rocks the TNT champion. Bravo takes a cheap shot, and Taylor keeps up the offense with a short-arm clothesline. Garcia tries to fight back, hits the big back suplex on Taylor to create space. Garcia reaches for the tag but the Infantry pull 2.0 off the apron. Jawbreaker from Garcia, another to Dean, and Garcia makes the tag to O’Reilly. Strong in, leg whip, superkick from Cole and the UK dump Taylor to the outside.

Pump kick to Bravo, DVD neckbreaker on the knee from Cole. Sheer Drop Brainbuster with the assisted kick from Strong, and Cole hits the brainbuster on the knee, 1, 2, interrupted by Menard. Parker with a Gory Bomb! Shotgun dropkick from Garcia, superkick to Taylor, ADAM COLE BAY BAY! Rolled up by Bravo for 2, and both men go down with a double clothesline. All three teams face off and break down into slugfests. 2.0 with a double DDT to Cole, they try again on Strong but O’Reilly helps out. Backbreaker to Menard. Garcia avoids a leg sweep from O’Reilly, hits a back suplex. Infantry with a double stomp to Garcia, tossed to the outside by Parker, no idea who is legal now. Taylor with a package piledriver to Parker! UK with a 3 on 1 attack on Taylor. Diving knee from O’Reilly, High Low on the outside. Cole misses the Panama Sunrise but hits a superkick. Cole lowers the knee pad and hits the BOOM knee from behind for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Time: 13:12

Rating: *** – This built up to a really fun last couple of minutes with all-out action. Crazy legal man issues and the ref may as well have gone home at that point, but everyone ‘got their shit in’.

*Post-match, the Undisputed Kingdom get jumped by Pac and Wheeler Yuta, with Claudio Castagnoli attacking Parker on the ramp too. Castagnoli has the mic and wants to congratulate the winners, but also remind everyone who the best trio is. Cole is being held back but shouts into the mic, and says they picked a fight with the wrong trio. Strong with a jumping knee out of nowhere! O’Reilly applies an ankle lock to Yuta and Claudio pulls him to safety.

Cole says he’s sick and tired of those three thinking they can do anything they want. Cole is going to cash in on his promise to be the best trio in 2025. Next week on Dynamite, the Undisputed Kingdom vs the Death Riders for the trios championships. Cole promises on everything he believes in that they will whip them and win those titles, and that is UNDISPUTED. Should be a good match!

*Video package for FTR. FTR, those three letters represent the best in tag team wrestling. They have been champions everywhere they go. For far too long, their greatness has been forgotten, and that ends now. They need to hold the AEW tag team titles for a third time, so this message is for whoever holds the tag titles. Top Guys, out.

*Max Caster is backstage with Alicia, and he’s not sure why Hangman was so angry with him. He says he’s not a Hang Man but a Hang Person, and if the Hang Person wants a piece of him, he’ll have to get in line behind everyone queuing up for the Open Challenge. Caster is keeping the Open Challenge going this week on Dynamite.

Bandido vs Bryan Keith

Bryan Keith is back in his Bounty Hunter gear for this one. Bandido still has his hat on, Keith still with the poncho, and they come to blows. Keith with a big kick takes Bandido down, Bandido throws Keith’s poncho back at him though. Springboard back elbow avoided but Bandido does the gun fingers in his face. Dropkick connects and Keith is rocked. Mahistral cradle, 1, 2, no. Both men trade chops, Keith sends Bandido into the corner, gamengiri by Bandido and he dives into a right hand from the Bad Apple.

Keith stalks his opponent on the outside and hits a running boot. Back in the ring, Keith with a bulldog and he throws Bandido through the middle ropes back outside. Bandido makes it back into the ring and is met with a flapjack. 1, 2, no. Keith in control, goes for an exploder but Bandido rolls through into a pin attempt for 2. Bandido up top, nails a tornillo followed by a one-arm gorilla press slam, 1, 2, no. Bandido charges, Keith cuts that off with a misdirection lariat. Bandido to the middle turnbuckle, met with a rising headbutt! Keith heads up with him to the top rope…EXPLODER off the top!

Both men slowly get back to their feet, strikes exchanged. Leaping enziguri from the Bad Apple, now both men are back to back and they do the spaghetti western 10 paces, haha! They turn and both charge in with running kicks, landing simultaneously. Nice! Keith looks for a pedigree, avoided, Bandido into a tilt-a-whirl and a G2S. Bandido pulls the trigger…21Plex! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Bandido

Time: 10:05

Rating: ***1/2 – Great return to Bandido, and these guys had a SWELL ten minutes. Bandido hasn’t missed a step, and this was a good use of Keith too, who hasn’t had a decent singles outing like this in a while.

*Lexy Nair is with Powerhouse Hobbs backstage. Hobbs still has Big Bill on his mind, and he will be in Texas all week long. Let’s see if the Redwood is a big bad baby.

Los Faccion Ingobernables vs Jay Alexander, Ares Alexander & Brick Savage

LFI in trios action, hello! Mortos charges and hits the pop-up Samoan. Dralistico in with a springboard codebreaker. Dropkicks to the opponents on the apron, and here comes RUSH. RUSH gets ready, backs up, and hits the Bull’s Horns. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Los Faccion Ingobernables

Time: 1:24

Rating: N/R – Perfect squash, especially as we never get to see all three members of LFI together like this. More of them in trios action, please.

*LFI continue the assault after the bell. Komander makes the save! Diving poisonrana to Mortos! Headscissors to RUSH. And he goes for a dive but Dralistico sweeps the legs and pulls him to the outside. Dralistico feeds him back in, and LFI go to rip the mask…but the lights go out. A Hologram video plays! He steps into a portal….and we see the text ‘UPGRADE COMPLETE’.

HOLOGRAM IS HERE! Hologram rushes to the ring, elevated over Mortos and dropkicks RUSH to the outside. Huge tilt-a-whirl headscissors to Mortos, and the Trevor Lee crossbody. Komander and Hologram hit stereo dives. RUSH has grabbed a chair, and now referees make their way out to break it up. RUSH knocks a referee out with a headbutt!! That was a wild for minutes.

*Lexy Nair tries to get a word with Megan Bayne. Thunder Rosa jumps out, excited to see her, but Bayne has no response and walks off. Rosa says “Yay, another salty woman.” Rosa is excited for Texan hospitality today. She’s going to kick some butt.

*Back from commercial, it is time for Halftime Harley. Harley Cameron is in the middle of the ring with her guitar. Harley did not come alone, so she welcomes Puppet Mercedes. Harley kicks off with a song called the Mone Train.

Harley sings ‘The Mone Train’ over and over again, until the CEO Mercedes Mone’s music cuts her off. Mone asks if Harley is stupid or dumb. No one came here to see the Harley Halftime show, they all bought tickets to see 4 Belts Mone.

Harley wants to begin her second song of the evening. You;ve got four belts, but she has one dream. If Cameron’s being blunt, well she thinks Mone’s a cunNING woman. It’s time to feel the wrath x 10.

Mone appears to be getting into it but then grabs the mic and tells her to shut the hell up. Mone gets that she’s super talented, but let’s get real…if there is anything ‘real’ about her. That puppet on her back could probably wrestle better than Cameron. Mone says she’s not on her level, so she needs to get out of her ring.

Harley says she’s right. Harley is new to this, and she can only dream about achieving what Mone has, but she’s fought so hard to be here, and she’s not stopping. She wants nothing more than to face Money in Australia for the TBS title. Mone is a gamechanger, but the most entertaining she’s ever been is when Harley had her hand up her puppet ass.

Mone slaps her for that. Cameron screams FEEL THE WRATH and clocks Mone in the jaw with the microphone. Mone says if she wants a shot at the title, well then she’s on. One thing though, she can’t wait to embarrass her in front of her friends and family. Mone heads up the ramp as Harley rallies the crowd.

*Lexy Nair is backstage with Buddy Matthews, and they were supposed to be scheduled for a sit-down interview with Kazuchika Okada, but he’s nowhere to be seen. Lexy starts asking what winning this title would mean, and now here comes Okada. He wants a water.

Buddy cuts Lexy off and says they’ll cut to the chase. Australia’s best vs Japan’s best. Buddy knows what the real Okada is capable of, but Okada doesn’t know what Buddy is capable of. Okada stands and gets in his face and calls him a bitch. Buddy goes to strike him, Okada flinches, and Buddy says he’ll see him in Brisbane. The stage crew give Okada the water, but Okada just throws it at the wall and kicks the chair.

Dustin Rhodes vs Izzy James

Rhodes goes straight into the Cross Rhodes, and then hits the Final Reckoning for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Time: 28 seconds

Rating: N/R – Alright, well that was a waste of time. Why not just go into the promo?

*Dustin takes the mic after the match, and address MJF. MJF calls himself the devil, but he’s not the devil. As Dustin said last week, Dustin has been to Hell, looked the devil in his eyes and kicked his teeth in. He ripped, teared and clawed his way out, because he is a survivor. He is the last of his kind. Max is sitting at home and he wants him to remember something. Everything in Max’s mind that he could think of doing have already been done. 5 decades. Blood, sweat and tears and passion, something Max doesn’t have. And Rhodes is still here. Next week on Dynamite, Dustin will drag his ass to hell and MJF will meet the actual devil. The question he has is, do you think anyone will remember MJF when he gets out of the industry? They damn sure will remember Rhodes…bitch.

I think we should probably pump the brakes on anyone other than Okada using ‘bitch’ to finish off their promos…

*Backstage, The Death Riders say it’s been a while since anyone has stepped up to them. Pac says they are the elite of the elite. They will make an example of the Undisputed Kingdom. Claudio says this is something actually worth their time. Yuta just smiles and flicks his hair.

Thunder Rosa vs Penelope Ford

Rosa has Tauro the mascot with her for her entrance. It’s kinda weird seeing her so hyped. Rosa backs Ford into the corner, Ford chops her way out. Arm drag from Rosa and a dropkick, sliding lariat for 2. Rosa to the middle rope but gets dumped to the apron by Ford, followed by a knee drop to the midsection. Both women trade chops by the barricade. Back in the ring, Ford wraps the arms of Rosa round the ropes and pulls back. Russian legsweep from Ford and she locks in a body scissors. Rosa reverses into a pin attempt for 2, then rolls Ford into a rocking horse, then a pendulum swing.

Ford has a leg vice around the neck of Rosa in the ropes until the referee pulls her off. Gutbuster from Ford, 1, 2, no. Handspring avoided, Ford posts herself, and now Rosa hits a running lariat. Running dropkick in the ropes connects, bridging Northern Lights suplex, 1, 2, no. Ford with shoulder thrusts in the corner, hits the handspring back elbow this time and then licks the face of Rosa? Running boot, Ford up top. Moonsault but Rosa rolls out of the way, covers for 2. Drop toe hold into the ropes from Ford, dropkick to the back, and Rosa with a prawn hold for 2. Running kick, 1, 2, no. They trade strikes, cutter from Penelope gets 2. Backstabber by Rosa, and now the package Tijuana Bomb gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 10:50

Rating: ** – This was ‘just there’ in the first half and felt quite sluggish. Rosa was fine, but Ford didn’t come off particularly well, perhaps still shaking off some ring rust.

*Megan Bayne makes her way out after the match and walks down to the ring. Bayne gets in the face of Rosa, but Ford attacks Rosa from behind. Ford exits the ring, leaving Bayne in the ring with Rosa. Bayne hoists up Rosa and delivers the F5.

*We get footage from DEFY Wrestling of their show last night, where Ricochet showed up in “Swerve’s House”.

*Lexy Nair is backstage with Bun Bee (I don’t know who this is, should I?) Bee says he can’t wait for All In Texas. Ricochet shows up, and says that he knows Bun Bee is close with Swerve Strickland. He hates to inform him that all these burgers belong to Ricochet now. Ricochet picks up a Trill Burger and takes a bite, but spits it out, calling it trash. The guy serving the burgers says everyone else likes them. Ricochet grabs him and pulls him across the table. Ricochet tells Mr Bee to say thanks to Nana for the jacket next time he sees him.

[Glamourous Exhibition Match] Mariah May vs Shay Carmichael

May starts this hot with a dropkick before the bell, and Carmichael notably looks a lot like Toni Storm. May Day connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mariah May

Time: 33 seconds

Raing: N/R – Interesting to note that May isn’t using the Storm Zero anymore. She seemingly wants nothing to do with her now. Nice touch.

Post-match, Mariah May pulls out a bag and drapes Shay in a black cloak, then puts lipstick all over her face to complete the Timeless Toni Storm look.

LUTHER IS HERE! Luther has something on a tray. He pulls off a cloth, and it’s THE SHOE! The shoe still covered in blood from May’s original attack. May grabs it and takes a swing. May goes back to Carmichael, but it’s not her anymore, it’s actual Toni Storm! Storm grabs May, they tussle to the outside, and Storm attempts a Storm Zero on the steel steps! May escapes through the crowd as Toni celebrates on the shoulders of Luther.

*Backstage Lance Archer is beating up jobbers, as is Brian Cage. Mark Davis is there, and Cage says Davis needs to get his hands dirty. He grabs a TV monitor and bounces it off the head of another jobber. Archer reminds us that everybody dies.

Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher boots Briscoe in the face as the bell rings, and stomps him down in the corner. Body slam delivered, and Fletcher takes some time to pose. Briscoe fights back and sends him to the floor, hitting the suicide senton dive through the ropes. He grabs a chair, tosses it in the ring, and then pulls out a table. Briscoe sets up the table at ringside, re-enters the ring and runs into a back elbow…but then smacks Kyle back to the floor. Diving dropkick through the ropes, followed by a Cactus elbow attempt, but Kyle is already up and catches him, tossing him headfirst into the ringpost.

Briscoe is busted open from that shot, and Fletcher follows up with an apron powerbomb. Big blade job from Mark, he’s dripping blood all over the mats at ringside. Drive-by dropkick from Fletcher, and he runs with Briscoe to send him crashing hard into the barricade. They fight on the apron now, teetering near the table. Fletcher reels back, uppercut from Briscoe, Briscoe takes a run up but Fletcher cuts him off with a forearm. Mounted ground punches, opening up the head wound even more. Briscoe with chops, Kyle with a scoop slam. Damn, you can see the blood pooling in the eyes of Mark Briscoe!

Strikes exchanged between both men, big boot from Kyle, and they both go down with stereo clotheslines. Briscoe with some Redneck Kung Fu! Clothesline in the corner and the Exploder gives Briscoe a 2 count. Mark is thinking Jay Driller but Fletcher escapes. Middle-rope DDT delivered, and Fletcher comes right in with a running kick to the head. Inverted powerbomb! 1, 2, NO. Running boot in the corner, Kyle goes for the brainbuster but Mark rolls through, Fisherman’s Buster! Briscoe to the top rope, Kyle is up though, enziguri. He goes for the turnbuckle brainbuster, Mark avoids it, looks for the Cut-throat Driver by Kyle grabs the ref! Low blow by Kyle while the ref has his back turned. Sheer drop brainbuster, 1, 2, NOOOO! Briscoe gets the arm up!

Half Nelson suplex, Briscoe is up though! One more, Briscoe is like jelly. A third suplex, and Briscoe struggles to his feet but does the Ishii sell and slumps back into the ropes. Briscoe is on the apron, Fletcher climbs the buckles with the table positioned beneath them. Briscoe knocks him off….FROGGY BOW OFF THE TOP ROPE, BOTH MEN CRASHING THROUGH THE TABLE! THEY ATE SHIT ON THAT!

Fletcher prone in the ring, Briscoe hits another Froggy Bow, it’s gotta be over! 1, 2, NO! Fletcher kicks out. Briscoe sets up for the Cut-throat driver once more, can’t get it, knocks Kyle off the top rope instead. He goes up there himself…top rope Jay Driller attempt?! Kyle blocks it, running kick…TURNBUCKLE BRAINBUSTAHHHH. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 14:55

Rating: ****1/4 – So it wasn’t a fluke then? These guys just create magic together. That was NEAT and I may have liked it even more than their C2 match. Tremendous nearfalls, an ultimate display of passion from Briscoe, and Fletcher backing up his words in the ring. Matches like this remind me why I love Collision.

*Fletcher grabs the mic after the match and says ‘I TOLD YOU!’ In one week, he does the same to Ospreay. And he proves that the Best Bout Machine and the Aerial Assassin are no longer the future – the future is right here, the Protostar, Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher poses on the buckles as tonight’s broadcast ends.