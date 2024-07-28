Sambus’ NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 6 Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 6

Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Venue: Convention Center

English Commentary: Walker Stewart

[B Block] El Phantasmo [2] vs Boltin Oleg [2]

First time matchup here, and Oleg shows dominance early, shoving ELP hard after a lockup. ELP attempts a shoulder block but can’t knock him down. A dropkick knocks Oleg back, but Oleg comes right back with a shoulder block of his own. Shoulder thrusts to the midsection in the corner, and a hard Irish whip, ELP goes down and Oleg gets a 2 count. They trade chops, and Oleg locks in a cross-armbreaker, but ELP is already in the ropes and breaks the hold. Stalling vertical suplex from Oleg, but ELP hits out of it before it can be delivered. Moonsault evasion in the corner, springboard crossbody and the lionsault connects but Oleg rolls right through into the gutwrench suplex!

Oleg looks for Kamikaze but ELP low bridges the ropes and follows up with a tope suicida to knock Oleg over the railings. ELP climbs to the top rope, but Jado tells him to calm down and he climbs back down. Sudden Death superkick to Oleg instead, rolls him back inside the ring, springboard flipping senton, lionsault again gets a 2 count. Wrist clutch, Oleg fights out of it into an exchange of forearms. Boot to the face from ELP, pump kick and an enziguri follows. Wrist clutch reapplied and he gets Oleg on his shoulders, BURNING HAMMER! Thunder Kiss 86, 1, 2, NO! ELP is thinking CR2, wears Oleg down further, but Oleg gets him on his shoulders…and delivers an F5 to the outside!! ELP is in danger of getting counted out now, but JUST makes it in at 19. Splash by Oleg, and another in the center of the ring, 1, 2, no. On the shoulders again, ELP holds onto the ropes though. Tornado DDT attempt, Oleg catches him, but ELP with a cradle, 1, 2, no! Another pin attempt, 1, 2, but Oleg’s foot is on the ropes. Backslide attempt, can’t get it, Oleg gets on instead, 1, 2, no. ELP stands up but his leg gives way and Oleg takes advantage of the momentary distraction. Shotgun dropkick by Oleg, and he delivers the Kamikaze! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Boltin Oleg

Time: 12:17

Rating: ***1/2 – Oh yeah, this rocked. This was 90% the ELP show, with Oleg playing a solid base, picking his moments wisely. ELP went deep into his repertoire but it was his own body that gave out on him, costing him dearly in the closing moments.

[B Block] Yuya Uemura [6] vs Jeff Cobb [2]

Another first-time singles contest here. Uemura is coming off the back of that fantastic main event on Thursday so let’s see how he fares against Cobb today. Single leg takedown by Cobb, Uemura reverses into an ankle lock but Cobb breaks it in the ropes. Arm drag attempted but Cobb puts on the brakes, hits a big boy dropkick, and stands on the stomach and chest of Uemura. Shots to the gut now as Cobb appears to have chosen his target. Cobb lifts Uemura up and delivers some knees to the gut before casually tossing him aside. Cobb surfs on the back of Uemura and stalks his prey. Uemura battles back with chops but Cobb locks in a bear hug. Flying forearm from Yuya, followed by a low bridge to take Cobb to the apron, and Uemura knocks him to the outside. Springboard plancha, nope, Cobb catches him…but Yuya slips behind and shoves him into the ringpost. In the ring, diving crossbody rolls through and Cobb hits a strong slam but misses the standing moonsault. Cobb hits another body slam and this time does indeed get the moonsault for a 2 count.

Uemura gets an armdrag and a dropkick on Cobb to send him outside again, and this time Uemura hits the springboard plancha flush. Another diving crossbody in the ring connects for 2. Uemura looks for the Dead Bolt by hooking the arms, but Cobb avoids it. Now Uemura looks for the Dragon suplex, again Cobb breaks it but can’t avoid a German suplex. Dragon suplex finally delivered, 1, 2, no. Uemura to the top again, High Fly Flow, 1, 2, no. He goes back up top, misses the second High Fly Flow and Cobb hits a uranage and a Hammer & Sickle shot. F5000 attempt, Yuya avoids it, delivers a headbutt but Cobb comes right back with a lariat. Tour of the Islands countered into a rollup for 2. Crucifix pin, 1, 2, Cobb kicks out. F5000 connects! And Cobb follows up with the Tour of the Islands, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Time: 12:30

Rating: ***1/4 – Pretty good action, albeit with Uemura relying a little too heavily on all those crossbody attacks, especially when Cobb had been targeting the midsection.

[B Block] HENARE [4] vs Konosuke Takeshita [4]

Lockup to start, both men expending full effort. Takeshita takes HENARE down with a headlock takedown but HENARE works out of it and they go back to the lockup. Takeshita backed into the ropes, and we get a clean break. A series of shoulder blocks, HENARE takes Takeshita off his feet. Kick to the spine, and that pisses Takeshita off. Takeshita has the opportunity to kick him in the back but instead steps right to smack him in the face with a forearm. Flying forearm connects too. To the outside, Takeshita whips HENARE into the railings, followed by the ringpost, and grabs the arms, pulling him facefirst into the post for added damage. Up to the apron, Takeshita delivers a DDT onto the apron and rolls him inside the ring for a 2 count.

Mounted punches in the corner, and Takeshita bites the forehead. Another DDT gets 2 before he locks in a rear chinlock to keep HENARE grounded. Kick to the chest from HENARE, Takeshita looks for a Blue Thunder but HENARE clubs him in the back of the neck… Takeshita goes for it again, HENARE counters in mid-air with an enziguri! Berserker bomb connects! Lariat in the corner and a flurry of body shots as HENARE delivers a Samoan Drop for 2. Spinning wheelkick, goes for a PK but Takeshita catches it, lunges for a right hand but the Native Knee connects in the corner… Takeshita holds on, looking for a powerbomb though! But HENARE counters with a hurracanrana. Spear attempt blocked, HENARE with a back body drop, Takeshita meets him in the center of the ring with a running knee. Wheelbarrow German suplex, HENARE straight up though. Poisonrana by Takeshita, HENARE back up to deliver a uranage and both men go down. Fisherman’s suplex attempt avoided and Takeshita rocks him with a right hand. Back elbow and a rebound disaster kick from HENARE but a huge lariat turns HENARE inside out, only gets a 1 count though! Blue Thunder Bomb connects, 1, 2, NO.

Takeshita lifts HENARE up, can’t get the suplex, roundhouse kick catches Takeshita but HENARE is taken out with another right hand. Running knee blocked, Powerdrive knee connects this time but the Hammerhead Shot connects too! Streets of Rage blocked, Takeshita delivers one of his own! Brainbuster, Takeshita holds on, Raging Fire! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 13:20

Rating: ***3/4 – Is Takeshita going to give anyone else a chance at being MVP? It’s almost a foregone conclusion at this point. That was a war, and HENARE was no slouch here with an equally great showing. Get this in my veins, these guys cooked.

[B Block] David Finlay [2] vs Ren Narita [4]

Finlay calls for Narita to join him on the ramp, and Narita obliges as they get into it before Finlay even reaches the ring. Finlay throws Narita into the railings, and Narita responds by tossing him into the chairs. Back on the ramp, here comes Kanemaru to attack Finlay from behind, and it’s all legal as the bell hasn’t rung yet. Finlay manages to get Narita in the ring and the bell sounds. Narita goes to attack Gedo and then whips Finlay into he railings again, following up with a big boot. Neckbreaker over the railings! Narita drives a chair into the throat of Finlay while the ref is distracted by Kanemaru.

Narita whiplashes Finlay into the bottom rope and Kanemaru follows up with a choke to take advantage. Finlay to his feet but Narita with a rake of the eyes but a spin out Blue Thunder bomb connects for Finlay and he takes Narita to the outside with a clothesline. Narita sent into the railings now and Finlay tosses him into the ringpost from his shoulders for a hard bump. Running uppercut in the corner and a biel tosses Narita across the ring. Cover, 1, 2, no.

Narita builds up steam, single arm floatover suplex, guillotine locked in. Finlay gets the ropes to break it. Airplane spin from Finlay, Dominator connects, but Narita gets a sleeper and drives him back-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Abdominal stretch, Finlay reaches the ropes but Narita doesn’t break the hold. Kanemaru with whisky in the eyes of Finlay, rollup, 1, 2, no. Finlay sends Kanemaru into Narita, Shillelagh shot, Narita with a low blow. Narita grabs the reinforced push up bar, Finlay hits it with the shillelagh, and clocks Narita for good measure too. Buckle bomb, and again, and one more powerbomb in the center of the ring gets the 1, 2, 3 for Finlay.

Winner: David Finlay

Time: 11:00

Rating: ** – Nope, didn’t enjoy this, mostly for all the usual House of Torture interference and dirty tricks, but also because it felt largely uninspiring.

[B Block] Hirooki Goto [2] vs Yota Tsuji [2]

A rematch from the New Japan Cup Finals, ultimately won by Yota Tsuji. Goto wins the early exchange with a hip toss, and Tsuji spills to the floor to gather himself. Goto with a lariat in the corner as Tsuji re-enters the ring. Kitchen sink to Goto and they head to the floor but nothing comes of it. Back in the ring, Tsuji locks in a body scissors, forcing Goto to reach for the ropes. Splash in the corner from Tsuji, but Goto comes right back with a misdirection lariat, taking both men to the mat.

Spinning wheelkick in the corner and a back suplex from Goto, cover for 2. Tsuji gets the vice-like curb stomp in the corner, delivers a body slam and a standing splash for 2. Tsuji looks for a suplex of some sort but Goto redistributes the weight. Tsuji rebounds off the ropes, straight into an Ushigoroshi!

They trade forearms back and forth, inverted GTR and a lariat connects for Goto! Tsuji with a backbreaker and another curb stomp, once more the stomp connects and he gets a 2 count. Kick to the head/neck of Goto, and he delivers ANOTHER curb stomp. Tsuji signals to the sky, climbs the ropes but misses an attack. Bicycle kick connects though, and he hits a Landslide bomb for 2. Gene Blaster avoided, schoolboy, 1, 2, no. Superkick from Tsuji immediately after. Goto delivers the GTW! 1, 2, no. Goto fires himself up, kick to the chest and Tsuji runs right into a HUGE lariat. SHOUTEN KAI! GOTO DIGGING DOWN DEEP TONIGHT! 1, 2, NO!! Goto looks for the GTR, Tsuji tries to battle out of it but Goto traps the arm behind him, and hits it! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Hirooki Goto

Time: 17:37

Rating: ***3/4 – The benefit of all the sprint-style matches on the undercard is that these ‘epic style’ matches feel a lot fresher. Goto gets a lot of flack for being presented as a choke artist, but matches like this show he can still go when called for. Questions will now fall to Tsuji, who remains on just two points – having been positioned as a potential future leader for the company, can he come back strong and get back into contention?



A Block Standings:

EVIL – 8

Zack Sabre Jr – 8

Shingo Takagi – 4

Gabe Kidd – 4

SANADA – 4

Callum Newman – 4

Shota Umino – 4

Jake Lee – 2

Tetsuya Naito – 2

Great-O-Khan – 0

B Block Standings:

Yuya Uemura – 6

Konosuke Takeshita – 6

HENARE – 4

Ren Narita – 4

Boltin Oleg – 4

Jeff Cobb – 4

Hirooki Goto – 4

David Finlay – 4

Yota Tsuji – 2

El Phantasmo – 2

A Block resumes tomorrow with a Wrestle Kingdom rematch in Naito vs SANADA. See you then, friends!