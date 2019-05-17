wrestling / News
Sami Callihan On What Madman Fulton Brings to oVe: ‘He Was Something That We Were Missing’
– Sami Callihan recently discussed the addition of Madman Fulton to oVe in Impact Wrestling, and what he brings to the group. Callihan was asked by Fightful’s Andrew Thompson what Fulton adds to oVe and Thompson had a quippy response.
“He’s my big sexy bastard.” Callihan said with a laugh. “That’s what he adds to oVe. I think he was something that we were missing. oVe is always gonna be great as me, Dave and Jake but at the same point, we’re five-foot-eight white kids from Ohio and being able to have a giant man that I can ride to my ring makes for good television.”
You can listen to the full Impact press pass conference call below:
