wrestling / News

Sami Callihan Reveals New Impact Wrestling World Title Belt

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Callihan Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling World champion Sami Callihan shared some new photos of this week of the new Impact World title belt design. You can check out the photos he shared on Twitter below. The title belt features Impact’s new red color scheme following the move to AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading