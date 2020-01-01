Sami Callihan Reveals New Impact Wrestling World Title Belt

– Impact Wrestling World champion Sami Callihan shared some new photos of this week of the new Impact World title belt design. You can check out the photos he shared on Twitter below. The title belt features Impact’s new red color scheme following the move to AXS TV.

#HappyNewYears@IMPACTWRESTLING loves me so much… they got me a NEW fucking belt. Black & Red like my heart. #TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/UYWP345iI9 — WORLD CHAMPION (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2020