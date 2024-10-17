wrestling / News
Sami Callihan Says Being Part of TNA Is a Dream Come True for Him
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with True Heel Heat, former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan says he expects to be with TNA for the “foreseeable future.” He stated the following (via Fightful):
“I’ll be there for the foreseeable future. We came to an agreement on a deal and I’m extremely happy working for TNA. I could see myself retiring at TNA and working behind the scenes. I love TNA Wrestling. As much as people talk about, ‘I want to go to Japan, I want to work for WWE.’ TNA was always on a pedestal for me, and being part of that is a dream come true.”
